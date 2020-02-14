VIDEO - Football news - Neymar praises 'special player' Sancho ahead of Champions League showdown
See moreSee less
Football
Real plot swoop for Barca summer target - Euro Papers2,429 views • 1 hour ago
Neymar praises 'special player' Sancho ahead of Champions League showdown16 views • Just now
Solskjaer: Ighalo will be 'involved' against Chelsea13 views • Just now
Klopp: 'No decision made' on Salah going to Tokyo Olympics83 views • 1 hour ago
Lampard 'delighted' to bring Ziyech to Chelsea101 views • 1 hour ago
Arteta: Arsenal 'have plan' to combat coronavirus118 views • 1 hour ago
Jose Mourinho: Dele Alli 'very sorry' for coronavirus video186 views • 1 hour ago
Mbappe has four offers on table… but nothing from Real Madrid – Euro Papers4,928 views • Yesterday at 14:06
Barca plot blockbuster summer deal but still need emergency striker cover - Euro Papers3,815 views • 12/02/2020 at 13:16
More videos
'What a break that was!' - O'Sullivan hits brilliant 142 on way to Selby victory
Real plot swoop for Barca summer target - Euro Papers
O'Sullivan: You have to play the game on your terms
'It was like he didn't want to win!' - Trump hammers Maguire
Robertson: There was just nothing there, mentally I couldn't get up for it
Highlights: Roeiseland takes first individual World Championship medal