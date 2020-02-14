Football > Champions League

Neymar praises 'special player' Sancho ahead of Champions League showdown
SNTV

Just now

Neymar Jr. praised Jadon Sancho and Borussia Dortmund after the Brazilian star welcomed people to his fashion event, the new Capsule Collection Neymar Jr. x Replay in Dusseldorf, Germany on Thursday.
