VIDEO - Football news - Zinedine Zidane: 'I am in love with Kylian Mbappe'

Zinedine Zidane: 'I am in love with Kylian Mbappe'
9 minutes agoUpdated 5 minutes ago

Zinedine Zidane said he 'is in love with Mbappe' when asked about the France international on the eve of facing PSG in the Champions League.
