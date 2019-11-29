Football > Champions League

Football video - 'Beautiful for him' - Jose Mourinho reveals Tottenham ball boy invited for lunch

'Beautiful for him' - Mourinho reveals Tottenham ball boy invited for lunch
Jose Mourinho reveals that the ball boy who helped Tottenham score has been invited to join his players for lunch.
