Fernando Llorente wants revenge on Liverpool for Champions League final

Llorente wants revenge on Liverpool for Champions League final
20 minutes agoUpdated

New Napoli forward Fernando Llorente will face Liverpool for the first time after a "very painful" defeat in the Champions League final in May, playing for Tottenham Hotspur.
