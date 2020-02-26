Football > Champions League

Football video - 'It was a harsh lesson, a tough night' - Frank Lampard

'It was a harsh lesson, a tough night' - Lampard
26 views | 01:05
Eurosport

Just now

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard reflects on the tough lessons and evening his team suffered in their Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
More videos