'It was a harsh lesson, a tough night' - Lampard

Football video - 'It was a harsh lesson, a tough night' - Frank Lampard
See moreSee less
Football
'It was a harsh lesson, a tough night' - Lampard26 views • Just now
'It's not City's last chance to win Champions League' - Guardiola24 views • Just now
Liverpool circle as Werner’s small release clause leaked – Euro Papers3,767 views • 20 hours ago
'Liverpool v Real Madrid and Barcelona for Lille striker' - Euro Papers5,607 views • 24/02/2020 at 14:08
'It's so special' - Klopp on Liverpool's winning streak247 views • Yesterday at 09:52
Arteta: 'We can convince Aubameyang to stay'717 views • 24/02/2020 at 09:36
New club enters the race to sign Paul Pogba - Euro Papers11,402 views • 23/02/2020 at 13:34
Solskjaer: Fernandes is a cross between Scholes and Veron958 views • 23/02/2020 at 20:33
'Panic mode' Man Utd chasing Wolves forward - Euro Papers5,189 views • 22/02/2020 at 13:32
More videos
Stage 3 highlights: Adam Yates takes first win outside Europe at UAE Tour
'It's not City's last chance to win Champions League' - Guardiola
Adam Yates wins Stage 3 in style to take control of UAE Tour
Liverpool circle as Werner’s small release clause leaked – Euro Papers
Froome: 'I’ve got a long way to go until I’m winning again'
'Liverpool v Real Madrid and Barcelona for Lille striker' - Euro Papers