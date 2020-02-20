Mourinho refuses to answer journalist

Football
Arsenal’s ‘top target’ available for €40m this summer - Euro Papers4,433 views • 20 hours ago
Mourinho refuses to answer journalistview • Just now
Klopp: 'I saw so many happy faces from Atletico - but it’s not over'1,108 views • Yesterday at 10:54
Rejuvenated Smalling prompts transfer frenzy – Euro Papers3,625 views • 18/02/2020 at 15:21
Kim Clijsters' comeback match ends in defeat to Garbine Muguruza1,246 views • 17/02/2020 at 22:04
Inter move for Man Utd wonderkid gathers pace – Euro Papers4,576 views • 17/02/2020 at 16:03
Simeone: 'I will never forget this night'282 views • Yesterday at 10:32
Porto forward Moussa Marega leaves the pitch after receiving racist abuse794 views • 17/02/2020 at 10:56
Neymar trains with PSG in Dortmund ahead of Champions league last-16 clash164 views • 18/02/2020 at 11:54
More videos
Arsenal’s ‘top target’ available for €40m this summer - Euro Papers
Highlights: Magnificent Fourcade equals Bjoerndaelen
Jakobsen beats out Viviani in 'unbelievable' sprint
Duplantis' close shave with another pole vault world record
Djokovic: 'Why do people say that no one likes me?'
GB's Reekie beats 800m world champion in Lievin