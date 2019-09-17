Football > Champions League

‘We want to create more stories’ - Klopp warns Liverpool are eager to defend title
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he wants his players to be as consistent as last season as the Reds get ready to start their Champions League title defence.
