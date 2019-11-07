Football > Champions League

Football video – Mauricio Pochettino: ‘We all helped Son Heung-min’ after Andre Gomes nightmare

Pochettino: ‘We all helped Son’ after Gomes nightmare
view | 00:28
SNTV

Just now

Reaction from the Rajko Mitic Stadium where Son Heung-min put a difficult few days to one side by scoring two goals in Tottenham Hotspur's 4-0 UCL win at Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos