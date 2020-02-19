Football > Champions League

VIDEO - Klopp: 'I saw so many happy faces from Atletico - but it’s not over'

Klopp: 'I saw so many happy faces from Atletico - but it’s not over'
122 views | 00:53
Eurosport

33 minutes agoUpdated 4 minutes ago

Reaction from Jurgen Klopp after Saul Niguez's early strike gave Atletico Madrid a 1-0 lead over the defending Champions League holders.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
More videos