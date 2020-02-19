VIDEO - Klopp: 'I saw so many happy faces from Atletico - but it’s not over'
See moreSee less
Football
Klopp: 'I saw so many happy faces from Atletico - but it’s not over'122 views • 4 minutes ago
Rejuvenated Smalling prompts transfer frenzy – Euro Papers3,434 views • 20 hours ago
Kim Clijsters' comeback match ends in defeat to Garbine Muguruza1,144 views • 17/02/2020 at 22:04
Inter move for Man Utd wonderkid gathers pace – Euro Papers4,534 views • 17/02/2020 at 16:03
Simeone: 'I will never forget this night'76 views • 26 minutes ago
Porto forward Moussa Marega leaves the pitch after receiving racist abuse789 views • 17/02/2020 at 10:56
Neymar trains with PSG in Dortmund ahead of Champions league last-16 clash153 views • 23 hours ago
Portuguese President speaks out over racist abuse aimed at Porto's Marega206 views • 23 hours ago
Juventus offer star duo to Manchester United in attempt to re-sign Pogba – Euro Papers8,414 views • 16/02/2020 at 15:16
More videos
Djokovic: 'Why do people say that no one likes me?'
Rejuvenated Smalling prompts transfer frenzy – Euro Papers
Kim Clijsters' comeback match ends in defeat to Garbine Muguruza
Watch: American kayaker takes plunge down 134ft waterfall
Inter move for Man Utd wonderkid gathers pace – Euro Papers
'It’s still painful for me' – Le Pechoux on French collapse at Rio 2016