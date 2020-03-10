Football > Champions League

VIDEO - 'Suspend games, don't play without fans', says Pep Guardiola

'Suspend games, don't play without fans', says Guardiola
18 views | 00:35
SNTV

Just now

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he would rather matches be suspended than played behind closed doors as the coronavirus continued to disrupt the sporting world.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos