VIDEO - 'We have nothing to lose' - Mourinho on Leipzig second leg
See moreSee less
Football
'We have nothing to lose' - Mourinho on Leipzig second leg28 views • 14 minutes ago
Arteta: Three weeks ago the Champions League was impossible – now it’s not32 views • Just now
The Egyptian Messi? 75-year-old scores on debut19 views • Just now
Euro Papers – Dybala reveals just how close he was to joining United3,906 views • 19 hours ago
'He's a real leader' - Dele Alli on how much Tottenham miss injured Harry Kane31 views • 10 minutes ago
Guardiola defends Emerson after derby day howlers609 views • Yesterday at 00:20
'He has balls' - Lampard hails Gilmour199 views • Yesterday at 00:09
'It would be terrible' - Liverpool fans on lifting Premier League trophy in empty stadium25 views • Just now
'Worst game of the season' - Zidane left fuming after Real Madrid 2-1 defeat at Betis338 views • 21 hours ago
More videos
Highlights: Nizzolo shines to win Stage 2 of Paris-Nice
Arteta: Three weeks ago the Champions League was impossible – now it’s not
The Egyptian Messi? 75-year-old scores on debut
Euro Papers – Dybala reveals just how close he was to joining United
Nailbiting finish as Nizzolo trumps Ackermann in Stage 2 sprint
Nizzolo 'really happy' after 'stressful' Stage 2 win