'Yes, see you on Saturday!' - Ancelotti minutes before being sacked

VIDEO - 'Yes, see you on Saturday!' - Carlo Ancelotti minutes before being sacked
See moreSee less
Football
'Yes, see you on Saturday!' - Ancelotti minutes before being sacked585 views • Just now
Mourinho forbids Bayern 7-2 replays being shown to Spurs players961 views • 11 hours ago
Lampard: Ancelotti can manage anywhere in the world17 views • Just now
Manchester United target Spanish star in €150m bid to fix midfield – Euro Papers2,590 views • 20 hours ago
'Ambitious like crazy' - Klopp defends Liverpool's desire to win Champions League2,010 views • 09/12/2019 at 22:36
Henderson – Salzburg tie is Liverpool’s biggest game of the season59 views • 23 hours ago
Klopp – Liverpool are more motivated than typical Champions League winners75 views • 23 hours ago
Ljungberg praises Pepe as he continues to adapt to Premier League79 views • 23 hours ago
Frank Lampard says Chelsea will strengthen and condemns Fred racism571 views • 09/12/2019 at 17:40
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
‘You’re kidding me!’ – Ronnie blows frame on final black
Ronnie passes up century by playing too quickly, ref looks miffed
Mourinho forbids Bayern 7-2 replays being shown to Spurs players
‘I wanted to banana it in’ - Ronnie O’Sullivan explains what happened with bizarre missed black
Lampard: Ancelotti can manage anywhere in the world
Manchester United target Spanish star in €150m bid to fix midfield – Euro Papers