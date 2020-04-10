Football

VIDEO - 'Change rules so penalties are easier for goalkeepers'

'Change rules so penalties are easier for goalkeepers'
10 views | 05:06
Game of Opinions

52 minutes ago

Eurosport's Pete Sharland is adamant that goalkeepers should be given a small helping hand when it comes to penalty kicks. Subscribe to the Game of Opinions podcast now!
See moreSee less

Game of Opinions


View moreMore videos of Game of Opinions
More videos