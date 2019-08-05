Football > Community Shield

VIDEO - 'Riyad Mahrez missed Community Shield over medicine concerns', says Pep Guardiola

'Mahrez missed Community Shield over medicine concerns', says Guardiola
22 views | 00:54
SNTV

17 minutes agoUpdated

Pep Guardiola said on Sunday that striker Riyad Mahrez missed the Community Shield because of concerns over medicine he was given by the Algeria medical team.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos