VIDEO - Copa America 2019: Arturo Vidal saddened by death threats to Colombia’s William Tesillo

‘I wish it’s not true’ – Vidal saddened by death threats to Colombia’s Tesillo
William Tesillo missed a penalty as Colombia lost to Chile 5-4 in a shootout at the Copa America, with his wife saying he and his family have received death threats.
