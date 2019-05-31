Football > Copa América

VIDEO - Copa America 2019 - Neymar leaves stadium on crutches, taken to hospital

Neymar leaves stadium on crutches, taken to hospital
view | 00:39
SNTV

Just now

Neymar was taken to hospital in tears as a foot injury sustained in a friendly against Qatar ruled him out of the Copa America.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos