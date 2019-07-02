Football > Copa América

VIDEO - Copa America 2019: Richarlison peppered with ear flicks after losing training game

Richarlison peppered with ear flicks after losing training game
view | 00:37
SNTV

Just now

Everton forward Richarlison’s ears came under siege after he messed up during a training game of keepie-uppie.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos