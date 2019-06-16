Football > Copa América

VIDEO - Football news: Copa America - Dani Alves: Standard in South America 'bigger' then in Europe

Alves: Standard in South America 'bigger' then in Europe
Brazil's Dani Alves believes the standard in South America is 'bigger' than in Europe.
