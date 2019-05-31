Aguero - Messi is still very motivated

VIDEO - Football news Sergio Aguero - Lionel Messi is still very motivated
See moreSee less
Football
Euro Papers: Coutinho in Premier League return?9,259 views • 18 hours ago
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos pledges future to Real Madrid37 views • 6 minutes ago
Aguero - Messi is still very motivated41 views • Just now
'It's difficult to find a player like him' - Chelsea stars react to Hazard news686 views • 24 hours ago
Giroud: It was 'very special' to score against Arsenal321 views • 23 hours ago
Sarri: I respect Hazard's decision to leave1,613 views • 24 hours ago
Azpilicueta: I hope Hazard wins trophies at Real Madrid806 views • 24 hours ago
Emery: Arsenal need to stay 'strong' after Europa humiliation414 views • 24 hours ago
Euro Papers: Eden Hazard presentation at Real Madrid next week12,546 views • 29/05/2019 at 14:06
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Play of the Day: Toilet break controversy and 'unprofessional' bottle flipping
Stage 18 Highlights - Breakaway ends in thrilling finish as Cima clings on
Watch the stunning finish to Stage 18 as breakaway denies sprinters
Asher-Smith posts world-leading time to storm to 200m victory in Stockholm
Wilander analysis: How Osaka battled past Azarenka
Euro Papers: Coutinho in Premier League return?