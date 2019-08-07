Football

VIDEO - Dani Alves given rapturous reception at Sao Paulo unveiling

Dani Alves given rapturous reception at Sao Paulo unveiling
1 view | 03:27
SNTV

3 hours agoUpdated Just now

Brazilian team Sao Paulo presented Dani Alves in Sao Paulo in a very emotional moment for all concerned.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos