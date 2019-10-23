Football

VIDEO - David Beckham's Inter Miami stadium plans revealed

Beckham's Inter Miami stadium plans revealed
131 views | 00:45
Eurosport

19 minutes ago

David Beckham's new club released the latest iteration of its future home - Club Internacional de Futbol Miami, or Inter Miami, will begin playing next season in Major League Soccer.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos