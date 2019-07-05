Football

VIDEO - De Jong presented at Barcelona after move from Ajax

De Jong presented at Barcelona after move from Ajax
22 views | 02:39
SNTV

3 hours agoUpdated Just now

Former Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong was presented at Barcelona on Friday before a delighted crowd at the Camp Nou.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos