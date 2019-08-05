Football

VIDEO - 'Didn't want to take a risk' - Pep Guardiola on Riyad Mahrez absence

'Didn't want to take a risk' - Guardiola on Mahrez absence
10 views | 00:51
SNTV

5 hours agoUpdated Just now

Pep Guardiola speaks about the risks he didn't want to take regarding Riyad Mahrez and his availability for the Community Shield.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos