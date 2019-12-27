Football

VIDEO - Diego Maradona meets Argentina's new president Alberto Fernandez

Diego Maradona meets Argentina's new president Alberto Fernandez
3 views | 01:31
Eurosport

7 hours agoUpdated Just now

Diego Maradona met Argentina's new president Alberto Fernandez.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos