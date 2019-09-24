Football

VIDEO - ‘Disappointed? Come on! You can't compare me with Messi’ – Virgil van Dijk on The Best award

Eurosport

1 hour ago

Virgil van Dijk insists he is not disappointed after not winning The Best award, claiming that there is no comparison between him and Lionel Messi.
Football


