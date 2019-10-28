Football

Emery: Xhaka’s reaction was wrong
Arsenal head coach Unai Emery said Granit Xhaka's behaviour was "wrong" after the captain was involved in an angry confrontation with home fans during their 2-2 English Premier League draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.
