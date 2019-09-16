Football > Eredivisie

VIDEO - Raining teddy bears! Cuddly toys donated to children's hospital at Feyenoord game

Raining teddy bears! Away fans shower kids with cuddly toys
On Sunday, away fans from ADO Den Haag threw cuddly toys from the terraces onto the Feyenoord supporters during the Eredivisie game.
