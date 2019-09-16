Raining teddy bears! Away fans shower kids with cuddly toys

VIDEO - Raining teddy bears! Cuddly toys donated to children's hospital at Feyenoord game
See moreSee less
Football
Raining teddy bears! Away fans shower kids with cuddly toys61 views • Just now
‘Arsenal need mental strength’ says Emery after Xhaka admits they were ‘scared’139 views • 11 minutes ago
Nemanja Matic set for Serie A switch? - Euro Papers5,269 views • 19 hours ago
Neymar admits he tried to leave PSG in the summer1,530 views • 24 hours ago
'Congratulations Liverpool you are the champion' - Pep's ironic response to title question8,634 views • 14/09/2019 at 23:35
Euro Papers: ‘Forget Neymar, sign Mbappe’ – Barcelona’s new strategy6,089 views • 14/09/2019 at 14:10
'Sensational, sensational' - Klopp revels in Liverpool goals824 views • 14/09/2019 at 21:40
Pochettino: The Tottenham team was unsettled638 views • 14/09/2019 at 21:42
Solskjaer on United's title chances - 'we are in there'1,661 views • 14/09/2019 at 21:41
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Wiggins hits out at Froome injury conspiracy theorists
Wiggins: Brailsford single-handedly made Britain a great cycling nation
'Lovely moment' - Roglic and Jumbo-Visma celebrate Vuelta win
Highlights of final Vuelta stage as Jakobsen wins in Madrid
The Breakaway - Wiggins, Stephens and Smith reveal Vuelta highlights
Knox: I just burst into tears, I'd given everything