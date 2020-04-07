Haaland on the shooting advice he got from Solskjaer

VIDEO - Erling Haaland on the shooting advice he got from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
See moreSee less
Football
Haaland on the shooting advice he got from Solskjaer84 views • Just now
Messi 'not forbidden' for Inter, tipped to make summer switch - Euro Papers2,511 views • 6 hours ago
Pogba edges closer to Madrid - Euro Papers2,794 views • Yesterday at 15:06
The Debate: Who is the PL’s most underrated player?1,807 views • Yesterday at 10:24
Lukaku and Henry reminisce about Ronaldo (R9) and Inter Milan's historic striking icons265 views • Yesterday at 10:24
Has Van de Beek opened the door to Manchester United? - Euro Papers2,536 views • 05/04/2020 at 14:43
Barcelona and Real Madrid are tussling for Napoli's midfield maestro - Euro Papers2,845 views • 04/04/2020 at 14:36
Chelsea start Coutinho talks, but may face competition - Euro Papers2,521 views • 03/04/2020 at 14:55
From Maradona to Neymar – a timeline of the world’s most expensive transfers506 views • 05/04/2020 at 13:36
More videos
Messi 'not forbidden' for Inter, tipped to make summer switch - Euro Papers
On This Day: 'He's delivered!' - Bettiol takes first win of his career
The superhuman Annemiek van Vleuten: Go behind the scenes in episode 1 of an all-access documentary
Pogba edges closer to Madrid - Euro Papers
When Chaves and Yates bossed Mount Etna to secure famous Stage 6 one-two
Van Avermaet dominates virtual edition of the Tour of Flanders