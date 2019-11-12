Southgate defends decision to drop Sterling after Gomez fallout

Football video - Gareth Southgate defends decision to drop Raheem Sterling after Joe Gomez fallout
See moreSee less
Football
Southgate defends decision to drop Sterling after Gomez fallout53 views • Just now
Messi makes decision on Barcelona future - Euro Papers6,224 views • 2 hours ago
Eurosport Romania give Jurgen Klopp a traditional ‘clop’ hat!1,473 views • 5 hours ago
Furious Ronaldo offered Juventus escape route by two European giants – Euro Papers22,178 views • Yesterday at 13:49
‘Stop! Enough with VAR’ – Ref stops match over banner232 views • 6 hours ago
'Messi will stay for 5 years' - Barca president Bartomeu98 views • 19 hours ago
Guardiola: Ask Mike Riley and the big bosses about VAR1,655 views • Yesterday at 09:22
Klopp: Who wants to be first in early November??1,302 views • Yesterday at 09:23
Messi retirement plans in place, says Barca president1,636 views • 09/11/2019 at 17:41
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Stuart Bingham makes 147 maximum at Northern Ireland Open
Bingham wants to erase O'Sullivan drubbings, give White world title - What If...?
Messi makes decision on Barcelona future - Euro Papers
Eurosport Romania give Jurgen Klopp a traditional ‘clop’ hat!
Furious Ronaldo offered Juventus escape route by two European giants – Euro Papers
‘Carrots, spinach, listening to mum’ – Zverev on beating Nadal