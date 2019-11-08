Football > Euro 2020

VIDEO - Gareth Southgate: Jack Grealish ‘very close’ to England squad

Southgate: Grealish ‘very close’ to England squad
Gareth Southgate named his 27-man England squad on Thursday ahead of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers with Montenegro and Kosovo - with Dele Alli, Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker all missing out.
