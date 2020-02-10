VIDEO - Euro Papers: Liverpool could re-sign Coutinho… if first-choice target fails
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
19 minutes agoUpdated 11 minutes ago
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Liverpool could re-sign Coutinho… if first-choice target fails2,699 views • 11 minutes ago
Barca's four-man striker shortlist revealed! - Euro Papers9,341 views • Yesterday at 12:49
Hot-shot striker Lautaro Martinez attracts interest from a Premier League club - Euro Papers4,114 views • 08/02/2020 at 14:37
Madrid accelerate 'Operation Odegaard' after Bernabeu embarrassment - Euro Papers6,114 views • 07/02/2020 at 12:57
Juventus targeting two Premier League midfielders - Euro Papers5,671 views • 06/02/2020 at 16:41
Tottenham lead Liverpool in hunt for Turkish goalkeeper - Euro Papers4,228 views • 05/02/2020 at 13:58
Beckham's Inter Miami pursue Real Madrid and PSG stars - Euro Papers5,108 views • 04/02/2020 at 12:27
Mbappe or Tuchel? PSG’s big decision – Euro Papers4,649 views • 03/02/2020 at 14:05
Real launch €180m deadline day bid for Liverpool star, so Bale can go to Spurs - Euro Papers10,501 views • 31/01/2020 at 15:23
More videos
Barca's four-man striker shortlist revealed! - Euro Papers
Trevor Noah imitates Nadal's serving habits... and Federer finds it hilarious
Bolshunov continues stunning form and extends lead over Klaebo
Conte denies that Inter underestimated AC Milan
Corinne Suter takes second win of 2020 with Super-G victory at Garmisch Partenkirchen
Watch closing stages as Jakobsen and Groenewegen duke it out in sprint