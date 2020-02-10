Football

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Liverpool could re-sign Coutinho… if first-choice target fails

Euro Papers: Liverpool could re-sign Coutinho… if first-choice target fails
2,699 views | 01:14
Euro Papers

19 minutes agoUpdated 11 minutes ago

Philippe Coutinho is up for grabs in the summer and Liverpool are considering re-signing him for far less than they sold him. However, Kai Havertz remains first-choice for Jurgen Klopp in the transfer market.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos