Football

VIDEO - Euro Papers - Neymar on cusp of Barca return as club chiefs meet to thrash out deal

Euro Papers - Neymar on cusp of Barca return as club chiefs meet to thrash out deal
461 views | 01:21
Euro Papers

Just now

In today's Euro Papers, Neymar is reportedly on the verge of returning to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos