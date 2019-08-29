VIDEO - Euro Papers - Neymar on cusp of Barca return as club chiefs meet to thrash out deal
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers - Neymar on cusp of Barca return as club chiefs meet to thrash out deal461 views • Just now
PSG plot their Neymar replacements - Euro Papers6,127 views • Yesterday at 12:51
Euro Papers: Will Madrid sacrifice Vinicius to land Neymar ahead of Barca?6,045 views • 27/08/2019 at 12:03
United to flog flop to Italy for £22m loss - Euro Papers8,500 views • 26/08/2019 at 15:23
Euro Papers: Dybala agent gives PSG move update after Spurs and United interest3,732 views • 25/08/2019 at 14:43
Euro Papers: Alexis Sanchez will leave United 'on Monday'6,281 views • 24/08/2019 at 12:27
Barcelona snub loan deal for Vidal... because of Neymar - Euro Papers7,148 views • 23/08/2019 at 14:53
Real Madrid tempt PSG with astonishing €100m + Bale, Navas AND James bid for Neymar – Euro Papers12,342 views • 22/08/2019 at 18:01
Euro Papers: Juventus and Barcelona consider swapping FIVE players12,380 views • 22/08/2019 at 18:01
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'How high can a fly fly?' Matt Stephens and Bradley Wiggins answer your questions in #AskMattAnythin
The Breakaway - A 'McLovin' masterclass from Madrazo, plus Sam Bennett joins the studio
Highlights - Shock stage win and big GC moves as La Vuelta hots up
PSG plot their Neymar replacements - Euro Papers
‘Mightily close!’ – Jakobsen pips Bennett in crazy tight photo finish
Highlights: Wout Poels' awkward interview, Bennett denied double