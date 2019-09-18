Football

Euro Papers – Real Madrid's secret pact with Mbappe sets up world-record transfer

Euro Papers – Real Madrid’s secret pact with Mbappe sets up world-record transfer
In today’s European papers it is revealed that Real Madrid have a secret pact with Kylian Mbappe that means they’ve already made a downpayment ahead of what will be a world-record transfer from PSG to Real Madrid in the summer.
