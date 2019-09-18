VIDEO - Euro Papers – Real Madrid’s secret pact with Mbappe sets up world-record transfer
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
45 minutes agoUpdated 25 minutes ago
Euro Papers
Euro Papers – Real Madrid’s secret pact with Mbappe sets up world-record transfer3,997 views • 25 minutes ago
Euro Papers: Paul Pogba’s brother drops fresh exit hint7,897 views • 23 hours ago
Real Madrid set to splash out on another Galactico – Euro Papers9,182 views • 16/09/2019 at 16:34
Nemanja Matic set for Serie A switch? - Euro Papers5,625 views • 15/09/2019 at 15:28
Euro Papers: ‘Forget Neymar, sign Mbappe’ – Barcelona’s new strategy6,234 views • 14/09/2019 at 14:10
Eriksen set for Juventus NOT Real Madrid move - Euro Papers5,257 views • 13/09/2019 at 13:01
Euro Papers: Messi gives Barca ultimatum after Neymar debacle10,885 views • 12/09/2019 at 14:05
Chelsea to launch £35m move for Algerian right-back in January? - Euro Papers7,526 views • 11/09/2019 at 15:04
Dybala battle to resume in January – Euro Papers4,112 views • 10/09/2019 at 13:33
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Paul Pogba’s brother drops fresh exit hint
Jurgen Klopp: Manchester City are best team in the world
Real Madrid set to splash out on another Galactico – Euro Papers
Wiggins hits out at Froome injury conspiracy theorists
Wiggins: Brailsford single-handedly made Britain a great cycling nation
Wiggins: Roglic's ski jumping mentality behind cycling success