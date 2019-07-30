Euro Papers: Spurs and United battle it out for world-class Dybala transfer

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Spurs and United battle it out for world-class Paulo Dybala transfer
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Spurs and United battle it out for world-class Dybala transfer1,658 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Shock Prem club closes on Juventus star Moise Kean6,295 views • 23 hours ago
Euro Papers: Pogba move 'inevitable' as United set price at £180m7,065 views • 28/07/2019 at 12:34
Euro Papers: Arsenal stun rivals to strike €80m Pepe deal7,335 views • 27/07/2019 at 12:28
Euro Papers: Prem giants panic as club meets Pepe asking price7,301 views • 26/07/2019 at 12:28
Euro Papers: Milinkovic-Savic's agent arrives in London for United talks4,913 views • 25/07/2019 at 13:49
Euro Papers: Dybala willing to leave Juve to help Pogba pursuit5,702 views • 24/07/2019 at 13:27
Euro Papers: Inter turn to Dzeko as Man Utd dig in over Lukaku price4,191 views • 23/07/2019 at 12:35
Euro Papers: Real Madrid using Gareth Bale as bait to get Neymar6,370 views • 22/07/2019 at 13:17
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Brad on a Bike: Champagne moments as Wiggins rides the final stage
Euro Papers: Shock Prem club closes on Juventus star Moise Kean
Wiggins podcast: Bernal a 'true sporting hero' after Tour win
Wiggins podcast: Thomas and Froome will both win Tour again
'I fell in love with Maradona' - De Rossi at his Boca Juniors presentation
Highlights: Ewan pounces for Paris win, Ineos toast Bernal