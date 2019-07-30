Football

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Spurs and United battle it out for world-class Paulo Dybala transfer

Euro Papers: Spurs and United battle it out for world-class Dybala transfer
Juventus have reportedly told Paulo Dybala he is free to leave, according to Sky Italia. The forward, who has linked up well with both Cristiano Ronaldo for his club and Lionel Messi for his country, has a choice between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United as his major Premier League suitors in the transfer window.
