Abraham: 'Unacceptable' for England fans to boo Joe Gomez

Abraham: 'Unacceptable' for England fans to boo Gomez
England striker Tammy Abraham says it's "unacceptable" that a section of England fans booed defender Joe Gomez during their 7-0 defeat of Montenegro on Thursday, a win which sealed the Three Lions' place at Euro 2020.
