Southgate: The whole dressing room 'disappointed' with Gomez boos
7 minutes agoUpdated 3 minutes ago

Reaction from manager Gareth Southgate after England thrashed Montenegro 7-0 on Thursday in the team's 1000th match - a result that secured the 'Three Lions'' place at Euro 2020.
