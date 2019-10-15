Football > Euro Qualifying

Football video - Krasimir Balakov claims he 'didn't hear racist chanting' by Bulgaria fans

Balakov claims he 'didn't hear racist chanting'
164 views | 00:28
Eurosport

23 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Bulgaria coach Krasimir Balakov claims that he did not hear the racist chanting from the home fans directed at England players.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos