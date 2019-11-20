'One of my greatest nights' - Giggs reflects on Wales qualifying for Euro 2020

Football video - Ryan Giggs reflects on Wales qualifying for Euro 2020
See moreSee less
Football
Mbappe's mum 'tells Real Madrid £342m transfer is on!' - Euro Papers4,781 views • 1 hour ago
'One of my greatest nights' - Giggs reflects on Wales qualifying for Euro 202040 views • 5 minutes ago
'Kane the best striker in the world but Mbappe will be' - Villa141 views • 1 minute ago
United target could be sold in January as Sporting 'try to clear debts' - Euro Papers4,662 views • Yesterday at 12:53
Premier League rivals lowball Barcelona with £15m bid for Man Utd target - Euro Papers2,269 views • 18/11/2019 at 16:34
Euro Papers: Ronaldo revelation sparks Pogba-Juve transfer 'fever'8,047 views • 17/11/2019 at 13:01
Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘I would never swap nationality’1,187 views • 18/11/2019 at 17:47
Ronaldo: I will break every record1,842 views • 18/11/2019 at 00:14
Non-league goalkeeper's terrible penalty attempt breaks light in stands4,058 views • 17/11/2019 at 13:12
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Mbappe's mum 'tells Real Madrid £342m transfer is on!' - Euro Papers
WATCH - Epic rally between Bautista Agut and Rublev
'Kane the best striker in the world but Mbappe will be' - Villa
United target could be sold in January as Sporting 'try to clear debts' - Euro Papers
Highlights: Tsonga storms past Uchiyama to give France lead over Japan
Highlights - Sweden qualify with victory over Norway