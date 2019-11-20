Football > Euro Qualifying

Football video - Ryan Giggs reflects on Wales qualifying for Euro 2020

'One of my greatest nights' - Giggs reflects on Wales qualifying for Euro 2020
40 views | 00:34
Eurosport

10 minutes agoUpdated 5 minutes ago

Ryan Giggs reflects on his Wales side qualifying for Euro 2020 with a 2-0 victory over Hungary.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos