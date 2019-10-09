Football > Euro Qualifying

Football video - 'Same joy for Liverpool and England wins' - Trent Alexander-Arnold

'Same joy for Liverpool and England wins' - Alexander-Arnold
30 views | 00:41
Eurosport

2 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Trent Alexander-Arnold says he feels the "same amount of joy" for England wins as he does for his club Liverpool.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos