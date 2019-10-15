'One of the most appalling nights in football' - Clarke

VIDEO - 'One of the most appalling nights in football' - FA chief Greg Clarke
See moreSee less
Football
'England made major statement over racism' - Southgate192 views • 17 minutes ago
'One of the most appalling nights in football' - Clarke161 views • 1 minute ago
Euro Papers: Barcelona 'looking for a 9' with Mbappe, Kane and Rashford options4,564 views • 21 hours ago
‘I wanted to play hockey over football’ - Petr Cech fulfils his childhood dream638 views • 20 hours ago
Medvedev reacts to Shanghai victory764 views • 13/10/2019 at 14:38
Euro Papers: Real Madrid plan January swoop for Eriksen6,022 views • 10/10/2019 at 14:10
Euro Papers: Barca end bid to re-sign Neymar6,607 views • 11/10/2019 at 12:49
Sterling and Southgate 'trust Uefa' and explain England stance on racism206 views • 11/10/2019 at 09:41
Joyous scenes and 'Icelandic thunderclaps' as Iranian women attend first football match708 views • 11/10/2019 at 09:36
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'England made major statement over racism' - Southgate
'Half of these players I don't even know who they are' - O'Sullivan reacts to first round scare
'I've got nothing to prove and nothing to lose' - O'Sullivan on upcoming season
'It was huge' - O'Sullivan remembers winning World Championship
Watch the press conference where Federer confirmed his big Olympics decision
Euro Papers: Barcelona 'looking for a 9' with Mbappe, Kane and Rashford options