Southgate: Expect changes against Kosovo

Southgate: Expect changes against Kosovo
1 hour agoUpdated Just now

England boss Gareth Southgate confirmed captain Harry Kane will start the Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo but admitted there would be changes elsewhere.
