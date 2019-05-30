Football > Europa League

VIDEO - Eden Hazard to leave - Chelsea players react

'It's difficult to find a player like him' - Chelsea stars react to Hazard news
16 views | 01:14
SNTV

Just now

After Eden Hazard revealed he was finished with Chelsea after their Europa League win against Arsenal, Chelsea's players gave their reaction.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos