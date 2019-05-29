Football > Europa League

VIDEO - Europa League final 2019 - Unai Emery on whether Arsenal will play Petr Cech

Emery: I want to do something important with Cech in his last game
1 hour ago

Unai Emery says whether he plays or not, he wants to do something "important" with Petr Cech in what will be his last game as a professional: the Europa League final against Chelsea.
