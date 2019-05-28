Football > Europa League

VIDEO - Football news - Maurizio Sarri - Eden Hazard gets bored in training

Sarri - Hazard gets bored in training
92 views | 00:54
Eurosport

41 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Ahead of the Europa League final Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri explains why Eden Hazard gets in training.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos