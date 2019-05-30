VIDEO - Olivier Giroud: It was 'very special' to score against Arsenal in Europa League final
See moreSee less
Football
'It's difficult to find a player like him' - Chelsea stars react to Hazard news233 views • 51 minutes ago
Giroud: It was 'very special' to score against Arsenal43 views • 15 minutes ago
Sarri: I respect Hazard's decision to leave414 views • 49 minutes ago
Azpilicueta: I hope Hazard wins trophies at Real Madrid279 views • 1 hour ago
Emery: Arsenal need to stay 'strong' after Europa humiliation103 views • 47 minutes ago
Euro Papers: Eden Hazard presentation at Real Madrid next week12,018 views • 20 hours ago
To Baku and Beyond: One Chelsea fan’s mammoth trip to the Europa League final1,010 views • 15 hours ago
Klopp has pop at Pep ahead of Champions League final1,931 views • 24 hours ago
Tuchel exclusive: Neymar takes everything to heart776 views • 22 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Stage 17 Highlights as Peters powers to first pro win and GC gets a shake-up
'It's difficult to find a player like him' - Chelsea stars react to Hazard news
Play of the Day: Player sits down DURING point, umpire takes epic catch
Remco Evenepoel – ‘A helmet saved my life’
Sarri: I respect Hazard's decision to leave
Azpilicueta: I hope Hazard wins trophies at Real Madrid