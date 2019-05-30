Football > Europa League

VIDEO - Unai Emery: Arsenal need to stay 'strong' after Europa League humiliation

Emery: Arsenal need to stay 'strong' after Europa humiliation
Unai Emery spoke to the press after seeing Arsenal lose 4-1 to Chelsea in the Europa League final.
