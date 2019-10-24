Football > Europa League

Football video Animated Unai Emery wants to see 'passion' from Arsenal players

Animated Emery wants to see 'passion' from Arsenal players
43 views | 03:24
Eurosport

26 minutes agoUpdated 21 minutes ago

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has a very passionate press conference urging passion before his side's Europa League match against Vitoria Guimaraes.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos