Football video - 'Manchester United's youngest ever European XI did themselves a favour' - Solskjaer
See moreSee less
Football
'United's youngest ever European XI did themselves a favour' - Solskjaer171 views • 30 minutes ago
New development reignites Real bid for Haaland - Euro Papers3,948 views • 12 hours ago
United want 'new Totti' in Roma transfer shuffle - Euro Papers5,460 views • 27/11/2019 at 13:07
Under pressure Arsenal boss Emery - 'The club is supporting me'240 views • 27/11/2019 at 23:49
'I wanted to invite ball boy to celebrate with us!' - Mourinho2,373 views • 27/11/2019 at 10:13
'It was total football' - Zidane reflects on Real draw with PSG789 views • 27/11/2019 at 10:18
Flamengo fans welcome back team in Maracana after Copa Libertadores386 views • 14 hours ago
Zidane and Hazard defy PSG warning to continue Madrid’s pursuit of Mbappe - Euro Papers7,783 views • 26/11/2019 at 15:04
Zinedine Zidane: 'I am in love with Kylian Mbappe'1,409 views • 25/11/2019 at 21:38
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
O'Sullivan snubs 147 chance with pink, fans can't believe it
'Foul!' - O'Sullivan plays too fast for the referee
'I don't tend to be friendly with my fans' - O'Sullivan
'This is one of the best venues for snooker fans' - Trump
The very best of Rafael Nadal on Eurosport in 2019
New development reignites Real bid for Haaland - Euro Papers