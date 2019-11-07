Football > Europa League

VIDEO - ‘I am the manager’ - Upset Unai Emery denies Jose Mourinho Arsenal rumours

‘I am the manager’ - Upset Emery denies Mourinho to Arsenal rumours
146 views | 00:35
SNTV

27 minutes ago

Amid rumors of a resignation and Jose Mourinho replacing him as Arsenal manager, Unai Emery said "I am the manager" when asked about the Portuguese taking his place at Arsenal's.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos