Football > European Super Cup

VIDEO - ‘Football is the same’ – Female referee Stephanie Frappart on Super Cup role

‘Football is the same’ – Female referee Stephanie Frappart on Super Cup role
15 views | 00:50
SNTV

Just nowUpdated

Referee Stephanie Frappart said on Tuesday that she believes there is no difference whether she is officiating a men's or women's football match.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos